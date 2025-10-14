Time Finance backs environmental waste specialist with working capital boost

SoilEx, a UK environmental waste consultancy, operates in that essential space, managing contaminated land and soil recycling across major development sites. Time Finance has now stepped in with a £450,000 invoice finance facility, a move that strengthens the firm’s liquidity as it takes on larger, more complex remediation projects.

For Time Finance, this facility demonstrates how targeted lending can align with the UK’s sustainability agenda while maintaining its disciplined approach to SME finance. Invoice finance allows SoilEx to unlock cash tied up in client invoices, ensuring steady cash flow without sacrificing equity or resorting to long-term debt.

SoilEx’s work sits at the intersection of construction and environmental compliance. Its teams handle soil classification, waste segregation, and remediation for clients facing strict planning and environmental controls. As brownfield redevelopment and urban regeneration accelerate, demand for such expertise continues to expand. With funding from Time Finance, SoilEx can scale operations, invest in advanced waste tracking, and manage projects with tighter turnaround times, all vital advantages in a sector governed by deadlines and regulation.

