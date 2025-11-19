Follow us on:

Time Finance issues LTIP performance awards to Executive Directors

Time Finance Plc

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME), the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider, has announced that on 18 November 2025, the Company granted awards over an aggregate of 625,000 ordinary shares in the form of nil cost options to the executive directors of the Company under the 2025 Time Finance Long Term Incentive Plan. The Performance Awards have been awarded to the executive directors as follows.

DirectorRoleNumber of Performance Awards
Ed RimmerChief Executive Officer361,842
James RobertsChief Financial Officer263,158

The Performance Awards will vest three years from the date of grant conditional upon the achievement of three-year performance conditions, details of which are provided below. In determining the number of Performance Awards granted to the executive directors, the Remuneration Committee has used a share price of 57p, being the closing mid-market price per Time Finance ordinary share on 1 June 2025.

Vesting of 85% of the Performance Awards is subject to a Company profit before tax performance condition measured over the performance period of three-years ending 31 May 2028 with threshold vesting of between 25% and 100% of this portion of the Performance Award on achievement or exceeding of the PBT performance condition.

The remaining 15% of the Performance Awards are subject to a Time Finance total shareholder return performance condition measured over a three-year period ending 31 May 2028, with vesting of between 25% and 100% of this portion of the Performance Award on a straight-line basis over a hurdle rate of compounded TSR.

