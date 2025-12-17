Oriole Resources: Technical Submission at Bibemi Sparks Momentum Toward First Exploitation Licence (Video)

After years of groundwork, Oriole Resources Plc (LON:ORR) is on the brink of securing an exploitation licence for its Bibemi gold project in northern Cameroon – a national first. CEO Martin Rosser explains how a revised technical submission, supported by high-level ministerial meetings, has brought the company closer than ever to unlocking commercial-scale gold production. Backed by 100,000 ounces in the indicated category, the starter scenario could pave the way for major mine development in a region that’s only beginning to reveal its potential.

Key Moments

– Submission of Bibemi technical report with Preliminary Economic Assessment 02:30 – Updated JORC resource: 460,000 oz (100k indicated, 360k inferred)

– District-scale discovery potential in eastern Cameroon 17:25 – Strong institutional support via recent placing

Oriole Resources PLC is a West African-focused gold exploration company listed on AIM. Its portfolio spans advanced and early-stage assets in Cameroon and Senegal, with flagship projects including Bibemi and the high-grade Mbe project.