Oriole Resources: Technical Submission at Bibemi Sparks Momentum Toward First Exploitation Licence (Video)

After years of groundwork, Oriole Resources Plc (LON:ORR) is on the brink of securing an exploitation licence for its Bibemi gold project in northern Cameroon – a national first. CEO Martin Rosser explains how a revised technical submission, supported by high-level ministerial meetings, has brought the company closer than ever to unlocking commercial-scale gold production. Backed by 100,000 ounces in the indicated category, the starter scenario could pave the way for major mine development in a region that’s only beginning to reveal its potential.
Key Moments
- 00:48 – Submission of Bibemi technical report with Preliminary Economic Assessment
- 02:30 – Updated JORC resource: 460,000 oz (100k indicated, 360k inferred)
- 03:54 – Shift to indicated resource for starter mine scenario
- 04:06 – Meetings with Cameroon’s Ministry of Mines and Sonamines
- 05:44 – Seven-year, 10k oz/year mine potential and upside
- 06:31 – 145k–400k oz exploration target around Bokassi zone
- 08:15 – Integration of Bibemi within wider Oriole portfolio
- 09:17 – Mbe project maiden resource of 870k oz and ongoing expansion drilling
- 12:02 – Targeting 1.25Moz total between Mbe South & North
- 14:00 – ESIA approval and exploitation licence timeline
- 16:25 – District-scale discovery potential in eastern Cameroon
- 17:25 – Strong institutional support via recent placing
Oriole Resources PLC is a West African-focused gold exploration company listed on AIM. Its portfolio spans advanced and early-stage assets in Cameroon and Senegal, with flagship projects including Bibemi and the high-grade Mbe project.