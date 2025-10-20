Small-cap environmental specialist sets a strategic shift in motion

Founded in 2019, the Hertfordshire-based consultancy is carving out a niche in construction-industry waste and remediation services. It identified a gap in the market for an integrated model of consulting and contracting in soil testing, waste removal and complex remediation; by doing so it has built a business that is doubling turnover year-on-year. With that momentum, it has secured a £450,000 invoice-financing facility from a specialist lender to provide liquidity and allow it to mobilise quickly for new projects.

The value to the business is two-fold. First, the consultancy frequently deals with contaminated waste streams and large-scale soils projects in the construction sector – these require large upfront costs, rapid turnaround and the ability to scale staffing and equipment. The invoice-finance line gives the firm access to cash tied up in receivables rather than waiting for long payment cycles, enabling the firm to bid, mobilise and execute more aggressively. Second, the construction sector is known for extended payment terms. By unlocking working capital, the business is able to maintain prompt supplier payments, strengthen its supply chain relationships and build a reputation for reliability. That in turn can become a competitive differentiator in an industry where those attributes matter.

