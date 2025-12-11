Peter Cruddas CEO CMC Markets: Building a Fintech Powerhouse from London to Sydney (Video)

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) is shaking off outdated labels and demanding investor attention. In this conversation, Founder and CEO Lord Peter Cruddas makes the case for a fundamental re-rating of the company, arguing that the market still views it as a simple spread-betting platform, when in reality it’s a dynamic, diversified financial services and technology firm. With major B2B deals including Revolut, Westpac and Currys, Cruddas outlines how CMC’s technology backbone is fuelling a global expansion, and why the company’s valuation no longer reflects its scale, partnerships, or potential.

Key Moments

00:22 – Introduction: Lord Peter Cruddas joins and repositions the company as a diversified financial services firm.

01:08 – Misclassification by the Market: Why CMC is no longer just a CFD/spread bet provider.

02:03 – Westpac Deal Impact: $150bn AUD in client assets under administration.

02:56 – Technology Partnership with Revolut: Beating 20 global competitors.

04:46 – Currys Deal & Treasury Management: New revenue streams via B2B tech.

06:12 – 2026 Milestones: ASB launch and tokenisation ambitions.

07:42 – Expansion into the Middle East: Big opportunity due to market ease.

10:15 – Value of Long-Term Partnerships: Tech relationships that grow over time.

12:02 – Misunderstood by the Market: Frustration at persistent mislabelling.

13:10 – What the Market is Missing: Tech capability, scale, and global relevance.

CMC Markets is a global provider of online trading and investing, offering a wide range of financial instruments to retail and institutional clients, alongside white-label and technology solutions to partners worldwide.