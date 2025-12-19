Games Workshop appoints Nilufer Kheraj OBE as Non-Executive Director

Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW), the maker of Warhammer, has announced the appointment of Nilufer Kheraj OBE to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 January 2026.

Nilufer is a Non-Executive Director at Legal & General Group Plc. Her executive career was spent at Slaughter and May where she worked for 31 years, the last 27 years of which as a partner in one of the firm’s corporate and commercial groups. She retired from Slaughter and May in 2021.

There are no further disclosures required in respect of this appointment under UKLR.6.4.8

Further to our announcement in July this year, Kate Marsh, a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, is now stepping down from her position on the Board after more than six years of committed service, effective from 31 December 2025.

Randal Casson has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2026.