Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Games Workshop appoints Nilufer Kheraj OBE as Non-Executive Director

Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW), the maker of Warhammer, has announced the appointment of Nilufer Kheraj OBE to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 January 2026.

Nilufer is a Non-Executive Director at Legal & General Group Plc. Her executive career was spent at Slaughter and May where she worked for 31 years, the last 27 years of which as a partner in one of the firm’s corporate and commercial groups. She retired from Slaughter and May in 2021.

There are no further disclosures required in respect of this appointment under UKLR.6.4.8

Further to our announcement in July this year, Kate Marsh, a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, is now stepping down from her position on the Board after more than six years of committed service, effective from 31 December 2025.  

Randal Casson has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2026.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop appoints Nilufer Kheraj OBE as Non-Executive Director

Games Workshop has appointed Nilufer Kheraj OBE to its Board as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 January 2026.
Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop appoints Max Bottrill as Group Product Director

Games Workshop has appointed Max Bottrill to its Board as Group Product Director from 1 December 2025.
Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop expects higher core revenue and profit for H1 FY26

Games Workshop has issued a trading update for the six months to 30 November 2025, estimating core revenue of at least £310 million and PBT of no less than £135 million.
Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group declares 85p dividend for 2025/26

Games Workshop has declared a dividend of 85 pence per share for 2025/26, to be paid on 15 August 2025.
Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Plc expects record £255m PBT for FY2025

Games Workshop Group Plc forecasts strong financial growth for 2025, with core revenue hitting £560 million. Discover key insights on profits and dividends.
Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group profits expected to be ahead of expectations

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reports strong trading in January and February, boosting profit forecasts for the year ending June 2025.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple