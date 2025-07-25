Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Thor Energy signs term sheet with Met1 for US project sale

Thor Energy Uranium-Vanadium

Thor Energy plc (LON:THR, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) has announced the signing of a Term Sheet regarding the sale of a 75% interest in its US subsidiaries that hold its non-core US uranium and vanadium projects in Colorado and Utah in the United States to London-listed Metals One PLC (LON:MET1).

Highlights:

·    £100,000 cash exclusivity payment payable on signing of the TS.

·    Subject to final due diligence and Board approval, Thor to be issued £1,000,000 in Met1 stock upon execution of a Sale and Purchase Agreement based upon a 15-day VWAP from the date of the TS.

·    Met1 to be operator of the Projects whilst Thor to retain a 25% interest.

·   12-month exclusive option granted to Met1 to acquire the remaining 25% Thor interest at a future price to be mutually agreed and/or determined by an independent third-party valuation.

·   Consolidates the proximal Thor and Met1 Colorado and Utah uranium projects under a single operational entity.

·  On successful completion provides Thor with a potentially significant source of future, non-dilutionary funding to advance its HY-Range natural hydrogen and helium to drill decision in early 2026.

·    Parties will now move to execute an SPA and examine future exploration activities.

Andrew Hume, Managing Director of Thor Energy, commented:

I am delighted to announce today the Term Sheet executed with Metals One PLC, which is building a significant US uranium portfolio. We welcome Metals One’s in-country operational expertise to help drive these Projects forward, whilst we remain focused on our project portfolio and notably our HY-Range natural hydrogen and helium project in South Australia. I look forward to working with the management of Metals One PLC to help achieve our mutually beneficial exploration and development goals.”

Term Sheet

Thor Energy has signed a Term Sheet with Met1 whereby Met1 will acquire a 75% interest in the 100% owned subsidiary companies, Standard Minerals Inc. and Cisco Minerals Inc., that hold the rights to Thor Energy’s uranium claims in Colorado and Utah in the United States of America. An exclusivity fee of £100,000 is payable to Thor following the execution of this TS.

Upon completion of final due diligence and Board approval and an SPA, Met1 will issue to Thor Energy £1,000,000 worth of ordinary shares in Met1 using a share price to be calculated using a 15-day VWAP of Met1’s share price following the execution of this term sheet.

Thor has also entered into an agreement to grant Met1 an exclusive 12-month option to acquire the remaining 25% interest in Standard and Cisco that it does not currently own. The purchase price will be determined either through mutual agreement between the parties or via an independent third-party expert valuation.

The parties will immediately move to agree and execute a full SPA as soon as practicable, expected to be completed by 31 August 2025 (unless otherwise agreed in writing by Thor and Met1). The SPA will contain (amongst other terms and conditions) warranties and representations typical for a transaction of this type (including but not limited to in relation to the USA subsidiaries of Thor and the good standing and legal ownership of the Projects).

The proposed sale is subject to and conditional upon Met1 having conducted and being satisfied with legal, technical and financial due diligence on the USA subsidiaries of Thor and the Projects and all and any applicable and necessary consents, authorities or approvals required from any applicable statutory or quasi-statutory body regulating the mining industry in the USA consenting to the change of control of the Projects.

Corporate Focus on HY-Range

By way of background, Thor Energy has previously expended ~£1.6m (A$3.1m) on the exploration and development of its US-based uranium assets to date. However, in the most recent quarter, Thor did not undertake any exploration works as its focus has been on its HY-Range natural hydrogen and helium project in South Australia. The transaction represents a way by which Thor can monetise the value of its interest in these uranium projects, as well as any exploration upside through the retention of the shares in Met1.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy signs term sheet with Met1 for US project sale

Thor Energy has agreed a term sheet to sell 75% of its US uranium and vanadium subsidiaries to Met1 for a £100,000 exclusivity fee and £1 million in stock, retaining a 25% interest.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy discovers elevated hydrogen and helium at HY-Range

Thor Energy’s soil geochemistry survey at HY-Range licence 802 in South Australia recorded hydrogen up to 3 000 ppm and helium to 27 ppm, defining four high-grade focus areas for exploration.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy secures three Gas Storage Exploration Licences

Thor Energy plc's subsidiary, Go Exploration, has accepted an offer for three Gas Storage Exploration Licences in South Australia, bolstering its energy strategy.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy completes geochemical survey at HY-Range project

Thor Energy plc has successfully completed a crucial soil air geochemical survey at its HY-Range project in South Australia, advancing its natural hydrogen and helium exploration efforts.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy reports strong progress at HY-Range Project in Q1 2025

Thor Energy Plc's recent quarterly report highlights significant advancements in the HY-Range Project, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy starts HY-Range survey and updates portfolio

Thor Energy plc announces its upcoming geochemical survey at the HY-Range project in South Australia, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple