Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Helium’s secret boost to the natural hydrogen gold rush

Thor Energy Plc

Natural hydrogen is catching fire as a clean energy frontier, but helium, often hidden beneath the surface, could be the x-factor that supercharges investor returns. This inert gas, long prized for its role in medical imaging and space tech, is quietly reshaping how hydrogen exploration is assessed, funded and fast-tracked.

As the world races to secure cleaner, scalable energy alternatives, natural hydrogen, produced geologically rather than synthetically, has become a focal point. What many investors might overlook is the economic leverage offered by helium when it’s discovered alongside hydrogen. This co-location is more than a geological coincidence; it’s a financial multiplier. Helium is not only rare but also in growing demand across high-tech sectors. Its presence can turn an otherwise marginal hydrogen project into a commercially compelling opportunity.

Helium forms deep within the Earth over millions of years as uranium and thorium decay. It seeps upward, becoming trapped in underground reservoirs often alongside natural gas and hydrogen. Extracting it is a sophisticated process. Wells are drilled into these deposits, and the gas mixture retrieved is passed through cryogenic distillation. This process chills the mixture to extreme lows, allowing all other gases to liquefy, leaving helium in its gaseous state. It is then purified, often using pressure swing adsorption, compressed and stored.

Because helium is non-renewable and global reserves are declining, the economics around its extraction are becoming increasingly attractive. Countries traditionally dominant in helium supply, such as the United States, Russia, and Qatar, face tightening reserves and fluctuating output. This has driven up prices and made new sources, particularly those paired with hydrogen, all the more critical.

For hydrogen developers, helium’s presence in exploration zones adds a significant revenue stream. Companies can unlock value on two fronts, first, by tapping into the growing hydrogen market driven by decarbonisation mandates, and second, by selling helium to sectors as diverse as aerospace, MRI technology, semiconductor manufacturing, and fibre optics. This dual-resource strategy drastically improves project viability and funding appeal.

Advanced geological modelling and subsurface analytics now make it possible to target these helium-hydrogen sweet spots more precisely. By applying a mineral systems approach, explorers can pinpoint zones where helium is likely to coexist with hydrogen, reducing exploratory risk and increasing investor confidence. This methodology is already being implemented by leading resource technology firms, resulting in a sharper, data-driven edge in exploration.

The shift is already rippling through the industry. Explorers in regions like South Australia and the United States are reporting helium as a game-changing bonus in their hydrogen drill results. This additional yield is improving balance sheets, speeding up development timelines, and attracting a new wave of capital interested in diversified exposure to strategic resources.

As hydrogen exploration scales, helium’s strategic role is only going to grow. Its scarcity, combined with its unique industrial uses, positions it as a premium by-product that strengthens the case for investment in natural hydrogen ventures. The synergy between these two gases offers a powerful hedge against market volatility and reinforces the commercial narrative driving the energy transition.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy

Thor Energy reports strong progress at HY-Range Project in Q1 2025

Thor Energy Plc's recent quarterly report highlights significant advancements in the HY-Range Project, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy starts HY-Range survey and updates portfolio

Thor Energy plc announces its upcoming geochemical survey at the HY-Range project in South Australia, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy prospective resource results vastly exceed expectations

Thor Energy plc has revealed groundbreaking assessments of natural hydrogen and helium resources at its HY-Range project in South Australia, greatly exceeding expectations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy: Strengthening portfolio and advancing strategic growth

Thor Energy plc shares its Half Year Report for December 2024, highlighting strategic portfolio enhancements, new acquisitions, and upcoming projects in energy.

Thor Energy publishes half-year report

Thor Energy plc (LON:THR) has released its Half Year Report for the six months ending December 31, 2024, detailing key financial results and compliance with ASX regulations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy applies to convert PEL 120 licence into a RSEL licence

Thor moving swiftly to finalise the licence and begin exploration, confident in the area's potential.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.