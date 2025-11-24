Follow us on:

Carbon ceramic brakes reshaping the premium car market

Surface-Transforms

Originally designed for racing, carbon ceramic brake discs are now being fitted to a growing number of high-end sports cars and track-capable road vehicles. The appeal is clear. These brakes offer high thermal resistance, reduced fade under heavy braking, and exceptional longevity. They perform reliably even under the strain of repeated high-speed stops. Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. Although the upfront cost remains higher, carbon ceramic systems offer a longer useful life and require less frequent servicing.

More performance-focused brands are offering carbon ceramic systems not just as optional upgrades but as part of their standard equipment in flagship models. This is particularly noticeable in the high-performance hybrid and electric segments, where regenerative braking places new demands on system durability.

Companies involved in advanced composite materials and ceramic engineering are now positioned to grow alongside this shift. As production processes improve and volumes increase, the cost barrier is gradually coming down, opening the door to broader adoption across more vehicle classes.

