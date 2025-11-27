Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Surface Transforms grants 89.25m share options to support management incentives

Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic automotive brake discs, has announced that it has granted options, over a total of 89,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company, under its existing long term incentive plan (LTIP).

The New Options are exercisable at nil cost per share, with a vesting date of 28 April 2028, subject to the condition that the number of discs shipped and sold in any rolling twelve-month period prior to 28 April 2028 exceeds specified conditions.

After exercise, the participants in the LTIP will be subject to a two-year holding period and required to maintain a level of shareholding proportional to at least 50% of their salary.

The New Options are designed to incentivise and reward the newly installed Executive and Senior Management Team who have been tasked with stabilising and delivering output to a level that drives a profitable business. Details of the New Options, awarded to PDMRs and non-PDMRs are as follows:

NameRoleNo. of Ordinary Sharesover which New Options granted
Kevin JohnsonChief Executive Officer39,250,000
Steve HarrisonChief Financial Officer14,500,000
Gareth LakerChief Operating Officer (non-Board)10,000,000
63,750,000
4 x senior managers (non-PDMRs)25,500,000
Total89,250,000

The New Options represent 6.85% of the total issued share capital of the Company. In addition, Kevin Johnson (CEO) has agreed to the surrender of all his previous existing options totalling 22.1m of options. As a result, existing share options together with the New Options  equals a total of 9.49% of issued share capital.

Furthermore, a non-dilutive cash settled LTIP, whose value will mirror the value of the shares subject to the share options at the vesting date and for which the same performance criteria apply (the “phantom share options”) has been granted to these same individuals.

Except for Kevin Johnson and Steve Harrison who are being awarded New Options, the Directors of the Company consider that the terms of the awards are fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

Ian Cleminson (Chair) said “The Company has endured a difficult period and there remains a lot of heavy lifting to deliver on the value that is inherent in the business. A key element in this transition has been to assemble an Executive and Senior Management Team that has the skills and competence required for the next phase of development and growth. The New Options are required to attract and retain the best talent who are focused on both delivering profitable growth and generating shareholder value with the volume vesting criteria set significantly above 2025 levels.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms grants 89.25m share options to support management incentives

Surface Transforms has issued 89.25 million nil cost options under its LTIP, with vesting linked to disc sales performance before April 2028.
Surface-Transforms

Carbon ceramic brakes reshaping the premium car market

Carbon ceramic brakes are moving beyond motorsport, offering premium carmakers a performance-focused system that supports long-term value and reliability.
Surface-Transforms

Brakes are becoming a key performance differentiator

Brakes are moving to the centre of vehicle performance, creating fresh demand across OEM and aftermarket suppliers.
Surface-Transforms

Carbon Ceramic Brakes are moving beyond supercars

Carbon ceramic brakes are moving into mainstream vehicle segments as cost, reliability, and weight advantages gain ground.
Surface-Transforms

Carbon-Ceramic Brakes drive innovation in luxury performance cars

Aston Martin’s use of Surface Transforms’ carbon-ceramic brakes reflects a growing shift in the premium car sector towards lightweight, high-performance braking systems that enhance driving dynamics and reduce emissions.
Surface-Transforms

Why manufacturing discipline may be the real signal at Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms is moving from breakthrough product to manufacturing maturity, with digitised quality systems now backing up its OEM supply ambitions.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple