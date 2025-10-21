Follow us on:

Surface Transforms gains ground in carbon ceramic braking

Surface Transforms has emerged as one of the few genuine challengers in the world of high-performance braking technology. The company’s carbon-ceramic discs are gaining traction among top-tier automotive manufacturers, providing a proven alternative to legacy suppliers in a field long defined by limited competition and high entry barriers.

Its breakthrough lies in a proprietary process that converts carbon fibre preforms into a continuous carbon-ceramic structure. The result is a disc that is lighter, stronger, and more thermally stable than cast iron equivalents. This advantage is immediately relevant to manufacturers pursuing weight reduction, improved stopping performance, and durability in both combustion and electric platforms.

The market shift toward electrification and premium SUVs has accelerated demand for lightweight braking systems. Surface Transforms is well placed in this transition. Its UK-based production and vertically integrated operations allow flexibility in supply and design, giving automakers the option to adapt the technology to a wider range of vehicles. The company’s discs are already being fitted to models from performance and luxury brands, an endorsement that signals growing confidence in its capabilities.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

Surface Transforms reports 72% revenue growth in H1 2025 with upgraded FY outlook

Surface Transforms, the manufacturer of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic brake discs, has reported a 72% rise in revenue to £8.1m for H1 2025, with operating losses narrowing to £5.2m.
Surface Transforms confirms Steve Harrison as permanent CFO

Surface Transforms has appointed Steve Harrison as permanent Chief Financial Officer and board member. Harrison, who joined as Interim CFO in March 2025, brings over 20 years of senior finance experience across public and private companies, including AIM IPOs, fundraising, M&A and transformation projects.
Surface Transforms appoints Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director

Surface Transforms has appointed Paul Marr to its Board as Non-Executive Director. Marr brings over 40 years of global automotive manufacturing and operational leadership experience, including senior roles at General Motors and other international groups.
Surface Transforms H1 2025 revenue up 72% as yields rise

Surface Transforms expects H1 2025 revenue of about £8.1m, up 72% year on year. Q2 yield improved to 77% from 49% in Q1. Customer advances reached £12.9m, with repayments due in H2.
Surface Transforms reports 2024 revenue growth and operational progress

Surface Transforms Plc reports a 13% rise in revenue for 2024, reflecting strong customer support and strategic investments amidst operational challenges.
Surface Transforms issues first SIP shares

Surface Transforms plc has announced the issuance of 21.4 million shares under its Share Incentive Plan, designed to motivate employees through share ownership.

