Surface Transforms gains ground in carbon ceramic braking

Surface Transforms has emerged as one of the few genuine challengers in the world of high-performance braking technology. The company’s carbon-ceramic discs are gaining traction among top-tier automotive manufacturers, providing a proven alternative to legacy suppliers in a field long defined by limited competition and high entry barriers.

Its breakthrough lies in a proprietary process that converts carbon fibre preforms into a continuous carbon-ceramic structure. The result is a disc that is lighter, stronger, and more thermally stable than cast iron equivalents. This advantage is immediately relevant to manufacturers pursuing weight reduction, improved stopping performance, and durability in both combustion and electric platforms.

The market shift toward electrification and premium SUVs has accelerated demand for lightweight braking systems. Surface Transforms is well placed in this transition. Its UK-based production and vertically integrated operations allow flexibility in supply and design, giving automakers the option to adapt the technology to a wider range of vehicles. The company’s discs are already being fitted to models from performance and luxury brands, an endorsement that signals growing confidence in its capabilities.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use.