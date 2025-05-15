Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tekmar wins major contract for Scottish offshore wind expansion

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group has secured a pivotal contract to deliver specialist grouting services for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, a landmark renewable energy project situated off Scotland’s east coast. This strategic win underscores Tekmar’s expanding role in the offshore wind sector and highlights its growing expertise in subsea infrastructure solutions.

The contract, awarded by civil engineering firm Charles Brand, involves providing grouting solutions essential for the stability of subsea foundations. Grouting plays a critical role in ensuring the structural integrity of offshore wind installations, and Tekmar’s involvement is set to support the safe and reliable deployment of key infrastructure components.

Scheduled to commence in September 2025, the project will see Tekmar applying its advanced grouting techniques to support the installation of 72 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines, which will be mounted on a combination of monopile and jacket foundations. The wind farm will also feature a single offshore substation platform and two 85-kilometre AC export cables, transmitting power to an onshore substation currently under construction at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented on the contract win: “This contract win marks another step in our strategy to broaden Tekmar’s offshore wind service offering, particularly in grouting – an area of increasing strategic importance for the Group. We are delighted to be supporting Charles Brand on a nationally significant project like Inch Cape, and we look forward to safe and successful delivery later this year.”

The Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, developed by Inch Cape Offshore Limited—a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables—is expected to generate nearly 5 TWh of renewable energy annually upon its completion in 2027. This output will significantly contribute to the UK’s renewable energy targets and bolster energy security.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group wins Inch Cape grouting contract

Tekmar Group plc has secured a new contract for grouting services at Scotland's Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, reinforcing its commitment to offshore energy solutions.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group launches SAYE Scheme

Tekmar Group plc has launched its 2025 Save As You Earn share scheme for UK employees, allowing them to invest in the company's future through salary deductions.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group reaches insurance-covered settlement on legacy cable issue

Tekmar Group plc has reached a commercial settlement regarding legacy cable protection issues in offshore windfarms, ensuring no cash impact as discussions continue.
About DirectorsTalk Interviews

Three Exclusive CEO Video Interviews in March on Important Breaking News You May Have Missed

CEO Interviews providing valuable insights into their companies' latest financial results, strategic moves, and future outlooks
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group hosting investor site visit at its Newton Aycliffe facility

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2025, at its headquarters, followed by a site visit for investors.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group reports strong EBITDA growth and strategic M&A plans

Tekmar Group Plc (LON:TGP) reveals promising financial results for FY24, showcasing improved EBITDA, reduced losses, and a robust strategic plan for future growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.