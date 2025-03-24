Follow us on:

Tekmar Group launches SAYE Scheme

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), the leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, has announced that it has launched the 2025 Save As You Earn share scheme for all eligible UK-based employees.

The 2025 SAYE Scheme allows eligible employees to commit to making a deduction from salary each month over three years. These employees shall be granted a corresponding number of options over the Company’s ordinary shares of £0.01 (“Ordinary Shares”), subject to certain customary conditions being satisfied. Participants may opt to withdraw from the 2025 SAYE Scheme, recovering paid-in funds, at any point. Participants who have made 36 monthly payments may also opt to exercise their options at the exercise price of 5.63p.

As agreed with HMRC, the exercise price has been determined by applying a discount of 10% to the closing price of Tekmar Groups’ Ordinary Shares on 6 March 2025 (6.25p), being the day before the invitation to participate was made.

