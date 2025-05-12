Tekmar Group wins Inch Cape grouting contract

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), the leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, has announced the award of a new contract to provide grouting services for the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, located off the east coast of Scotland.

The project will see Tekmar deliver a specialist grouting solution for key offshore wind infrastructure reinforcing the Group’s strategic focus on expanding its presence in this critical service area. Grouting is an integral component of subsea foundation stability, and Tekmar’s capabilities in this space continue to support the safe, reliable installation of offshore energy assets.

The contract was awarded by Charles Brand, a civil engineering business with 190 years of complex civil engineering solutions and a principal contractor for the project’s landfall works and is scheduled to commence in September 2025.

This award strengthens Tekmar’s growing track record in grouting and follows recent investments to expand its subsea structural services across UK and international markets.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented: “This contract win marks another step in our strategy to broaden Tekmar’s offshore wind service offering, particularly in grouting – an area of increasing strategic importance for the Group. We are delighted to be supporting Charles Brand on a nationally significant project like Inch Cape, and we look forward to safe and successful delivery later this year.”

