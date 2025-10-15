Follow us on:

Tekmar secures German offshore breakthrough

Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar has signed an exclusive supply framework with Jan De Nul to provide its latest subsea cable protection systems for Germany’s 2 GW offshore wind grid programme led by TenneT. The agreement gives Tekmar a direct route into one of Europe’s largest renewable energy markets and confirms its technology as a preferred standard for upcoming offshore transmission projects.

Two projects have already been awarded under the framework, with deliveries scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Each will use Tekmar’s tenth-generation Cable Protection System, engineered to improve installation efficiency and extend the lifespan of high-voltage subsea connections. The exclusivity of the arrangement means Tekmar will support Jan De Nul on future call-offs within the programme, aligning the company with Germany’s rapid offshore expansion.

Though financial terms have not been disclosed, the multi-year delivery profile provides a clearer pathway for predictable earnings and capacity planning. After several years of restructuring and operational recovery, the company is now in expansion mode, targeting stable, long-cycle offshore projects that match its engineering strengths.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

