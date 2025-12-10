Follow us on:

Tekmar strikes £8 million deal in UK offshore wind push

The latest contract secured by Tekmar offers a compelling window into what could be a strategic turning point for the business. With this award, the company appears to be embedding itself more deeply into core offshore‑wind supply chains, just as industry demand for subsea cable protection rises.

Since the end of June 2025 the company has landed a string of orders across its markets, and the recent win for a major UK offshore wind‑farm only adds momentum to that run. Under the deal Tekmar will deliver its 10th Generation Cable Protection System (CPS) plus associated cable ancillaries to a longstanding EPC client. Delivery is slated for March 2027, with revenue recognition expected across fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Earlier framework agreements with major players for German and Middle Eastern offshore energy infrastructure indicate the company is no longer solely reliant on isolated wind‑farm contracts. Instead, Tekmar seems to be positioning itself as a stable, global provider of subsea protection solutions.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

