How Pipeshield is using location to cut project risk and cost

At the Port of Blyth in Northumberland and Montrose in Scotland, Pipeshield manufactures, stores, and delivers a full range of subsea protection products. These include concrete mattresses, fronded variants, rock placement units, rigging equipment, and installation frames, all staged within minutes of loadout points to the North Sea.

By operating yards with direct vessel access, Pipeshield eliminates the need for overland transportation, cutting down both project costs and risk. Products can be loaded straight from the manufacturing site onto waiting ships. For clients, this translates to tighter control of schedules and lower exposure to handling delays. The facilities also allow the company to respond more quickly when project scopes change or urgent offshore work is required.

With in-house design and engineering teams, Pipeshield can customise protection systems to specific site conditions, including anti-scour solutions, cable and pipeline stabilisation, and structural or rigging analysis.

