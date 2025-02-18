Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tekmar Group’s RYDER awarded a three-year framework agreement by Nexans

Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), the leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, has announced that its subsidiary RYDER, has been awarded a three-year framework agreement by Nexans S.A. (EPA: NEX), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services.

Under the framework, RYDER will provide a wide scope of critical engineering support to Nexans and its associated offshore wind projects worldwide, including:

·    Cable burial risk assessments
·    Installation analysis
·    Specialist subsea engineering consultancy

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Nexans through this agreement. This opportunity reflects our expertise and our ability to deliver high-quality engineering support and our skilled team is committed to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that support the success of Nexans’ projects. We look forward to delivering value under this framework over the next three years.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tekmar Group – The Offshore Energy Leader Poised for Massive Growth (Video)

Tekmar Group Plc (LON:TGP) is set for growth in the offshore energy sector, leveraging "Project Aurora" to double revenue and quadruple profitability.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group appoints Marc Bell as Chief Operating Officer

Tekmar Group plc appoints Marc Bell, a seasoned energy sector leader, as COO to drive growth and efficiency in global offshore energy markets.
Sustainability & Green News

UK Sustainable Investments Latest News

Explore the latest advancements in the UK's sustainable investments, from renewable energy breakthroughs to green technology funding, paving the path to a greener future.
Analyst Reports

Equity Research Reports Latest on UK Stocks

Stay informed on UK stock trends with insights from top analysts. Explore recent equity research reports highlighting key performance and growth prospects.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group awarded £5 million offshore wind farm contract

Tekmar Group secures a £5M contract for a UK offshore wind project, highlighting its leading cable protection system and engineering expertise.
Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group A Promising Turnaround Story – Cavendish Capital Markets

Tekmar Group Plc (LON:TGP), a leader in offshore energy solutions, is poised for growth with a robust recovery strategy and improved market conditions.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.