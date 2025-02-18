Tekmar Group’s RYDER awarded a three-year framework agreement by Nexans

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), the leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, has announced that its subsidiary RYDER, has been awarded a three-year framework agreement by Nexans S.A. (EPA: NEX), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services.
Under the framework, RYDER will provide a wide scope of critical engineering support to Nexans and its associated offshore wind projects worldwide, including:
|· Cable burial risk assessments
|· Installation analysis
|· Specialist subsea engineering consultancy
Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Nexans through this agreement. This opportunity reflects our expertise and our ability to deliver high-quality engineering support and our skilled team is committed to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that support the success of Nexans’ projects. We look forward to delivering value under this framework over the next three years.”