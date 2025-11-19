Follow us on:

A new Middle East contract shifts focus for Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group has secured a £3.5 million contract to supply subsea cable protection systems to a major offshore energy development in the Middle East, with delivery scheduled for mid‑2026. This deal signals a change in pace and scale for a business historically more focused on the North Sea and Northern Europe.

This latest award marks a meaningful step forward for Tekmar’s ambitions outside its traditional markets. It follows a string of recent wins in the region, showing a clear intent to establish itself as a long‑term player in offshore infrastructure across the Middle East. The shift reflects a sharpening of focus on high‑value, technically demanding projects where Tekmar’s engineered systems provide critical cable stability and protection in subsea environments.

Perhaps more importantly, this contract strengthens the company’s order book at a time when scale and visibility are essential for confidence. Tekmar’s ability to secure contracts of this size suggests its commercial model is maturing, moving beyond reactive project bidding toward more proactive strategic positioning in regions with structural growth in offshore investment.

