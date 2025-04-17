Legacy issue settled without cost as Tekmar clears decks for growth

Tekmar Group is turning the page on historic challenges as it strategically positions itself for a stronger future in offshore energy. The latest announcement reveals a significant milestone: a fully insured commercial settlement that resolves a legacy issue without denting the company’s cash reserves or industry relationships.

Tekmar Group plc, a key technology and service provider to the global offshore energy markets, has confirmed the resolution of one of its remaining legacy defect matters with a major customer. This issue, outlined in the FY24 Annual Report, concerned an industry-wide abrasion problem linked to earlier-generation cable protection systems deployed at offshore windfarms.

The agreement, reached with no admission of fault and no finding of defect in Tekmar’s product, is a testament to the Group’s commitment to maintaining strong industry partnerships while efficiently managing historical matters. Importantly for investors, the financial balance of the settlement is fully offset by insurance proceeds previously received by the Company. There will be no impact on cash flow, and the company’s commercial standing remains robust.

CEO Richard Turner emphasised the importance of this resolution in the broader context of Tekmar’s long-term strategy. By settling this dispute on favourable, fully insured terms, Tekmar not only avoids financial risk but also demonstrates its ability to handle legacy challenges pragmatically. This settlement marks a key step towards the company’s goal of closing out historical concerns while remaining laser-focused on operational growth and market opportunity.

Turner’s statement reinforces investor confidence: Tekmar is actively progressing through the remaining legacy matters and anticipates further positive outcomes in 2025. These efforts run in parallel with a clear emphasis on orderbook expansion and successful project delivery for its global clientele.

The settlement sends a strong signal. Tekmar is emerging from a complex industry-wide issue with its finances intact, its reputation strong, and its strategic direction firmly on track. With the offshore energy sector poised for further growth, Tekmar’s proactive stance and risk-managed approach enhance its position as a reliable partner and investment opportunity.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.