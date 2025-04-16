Tekmar elevates offshore energy with precision and protection

While the world chases offshore expansion, Tekmar is already delivering it — with advanced protection systems, end-to-end service integration, and technical precision built for the harshest marine environments.

Tekmar stands out in the offshore energy landscape by offering not just products but engineered solutions that safeguard infrastructure, enhance efficiency, and minimise operational risk. Their portfolio of subsea protection systems is among the most trusted in the sector, relied upon by global developers across offshore wind, wave, tidal, and interconnector projects.

At the heart of Tekmar’s strength is a holistic approach to product design and development. Every component, from bespoke cable protection systems to dynamic stabilisation units, is designed in-house under the guidance of seasoned engineers. This tightly controlled process ensures systems are fully tailored to the technical and environmental demands of each project — an approach that de-risks installation and long-term performance.

This expertise is matched by Tekmar’s comprehensive testing and training services. In-house testing facilities allow them to rigorously validate performance across a wide range of simulated offshore conditions. Their team also provides robust personnel training programmes and offshore support, ensuring clients are not only supplied with the right kit, but also empowered to deploy and maintain it effectively.

Manufacturing is where concept becomes reality. Tekmar operates a streamlined, quality-driven production process capable of turning complex protection systems around quickly without compromising on standards. With end-to-end control – from design to dispatch – they deliver predictability, consistency, and speed.

Tekmar’s product portfolio is equally impressive. Their TekLink Cable Protection Systems are engineered to defend subsea cables from seabed to hang-off, managing dynamic loads, impact, abrasion, and fatigue. These systems are a preferred choice across multiple offshore wind farms and interconnector projects globally.

Supporting components such as bend restrictors and bend stiffeners add structural resilience, preventing over-flexing and ensuring cable integrity in areas of high movement. Cable hang-offs manage mechanical stresses at termination points, while J-tube seals form critical environmental barriers where cables transition from seabed to structure.

For projects requiring bundled deployments, piggyback blocks provide streamlined dual-line installation, and ballast products anchor infrastructure securely to the seabed. The attention to detail across these offerings is where Tekmar differentiates itself — not just selling hardware, but solving subsea challenges with precision.

In a sector where installation errors and cable failures are high-cost risks, Tekmar’s preventative systems are not only technically robust, they offer clear ROI. Their ability to deliver integrated packages — design, testing, training, and manufacture — gives clients confidence and reduces reliance on multiple vendors.

Backed by a legacy of subsea engineering and a future-forward vision for offshore renewables, Tekmar is well-positioned to scale alongside the sector’s growth. As offshore wind capacity targets intensify and interconnectors become more essential to grid resilience, Tekmar’s suite of products and services offers strategic value to investors seeking exposure to infrastructure that’s built to last.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.