TEAM AGM to be held on Wednesday 22nd June 2022

Team plc

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM), the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, announces that it is today posting notice of its annual general meeting to shareholders, together with hard copies of its audited annual accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2021 for those shareholders who have not elected to receive electronic communication from the Company.

Copies of these documents will shortly be available on the Company’s website, www.teamplc.co.uk .

The AGM of TEAM plc is to be held at 6 Caledonia Pl, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3NG, Jersey on Wednesday 22nd June 2022 at 2.00p.m.

TEAM plc

