Investors brace as US policy shifts spark market volatility

Team plc

The recent downturn in US equity markets underscores growing investor unease amid escalating trade tensions and political interference in monetary policy. TEAM Asset Management’s latest analysis highlights how these developments are reshaping investment strategies and prompting a re-evaluation of risk exposure.

US equity markets experienced significant declines last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices falling by 4.6% and 5.7% respectively. This retreat was largely attributed to the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies, particularly the imposition of 145% tariffs on all Chinese imports and new export controls on semiconductors aimed at curbing China’s access to advanced AI technologies. These measures have had a pronounced impact on companies like Nvidia, which reported a potential $5.5 billion earnings hit due to restrictions on its H20 AI chip sales to China. Consequently, Nvidia’s shares plummeted by 14% over the week, erasing $1.3 trillion from its market valuation since January.

In retaliation, Beijing has reportedly instructed airlines to halt purchases of Boeing aircraft, a move that threatens the US aerospace sector given China’s projected demand for 9,600 new jets over the next two decades. This tit-for-tat escalation has intensified concerns over a prolonged trade conflict with far-reaching implications for global supply chains and corporate earnings.

Compounding market anxieties, President Trump’s public criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, labelling him a “major loser” and demanding immediate interest rate cuts, has raised alarms about the central bank’s independence. White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett’s suggestion that the administration is exploring legal avenues to remove Powell further unsettled investors, who rely on the Fed’s autonomy to ensure stable monetary policy.

In response to these uncertainties, investors have sought refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. Gold prices surged above $3,500 per troy ounce for the first time, marking a 30% increase year-to-date and surpassing inflation-adjusted records set in 1980. Similarly, Brent Crude oil prices rebounded to $66 per barrel, ending a two-week decline, amid reports of reduced output from OPEC+ members.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25% to 2.25%, citing “exceptional uncertainty” in the Eurozone economy due to rising trade tensions and volatile markets. This marks the ECB’s seventh rate cut since June, aiming to stimulate investment and mitigate the adverse effects of global economic instability.

Looking ahead, investors are closely monitoring upcoming corporate earnings reports from major firms such as Alphabet, Boeing, IBM, and Procter & Gamble. These results will provide critical insights into how companies are navigating the current economic landscape and may influence market trajectories in the near term.

