TEAM Plc appoints Tim Hall as non-executive director

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM), the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has announced the following proposed Board changes and notice of annual general meeting.

Tim Hall is joining the Board as non-executive director. It is proposed that he will be appointed immediately following the AGM on 7 April 2025.

Tim is currently Chairman of EPIC Markets LLP. He has a wealth of experience in asset management, having served as chairman of Oriel Asset Management and on the executive team of Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. He is a trustee of a number of Scottish charities, providing both investment and governance advice.

At the AGM, David Turnbull, non-executive director, who has been with the Company since IPO in 2021, will be stepping down from the Board and leaving the Company.

Additionally, Matthew Moore, CFO, will be stepping down from the Board and leaving the Company on 30 April 2025, to embark on new endeavours. The Company is planning to appoint a new non-Board CFO in due course and a further announcement will be made once details are available.

Mark Clubb, Chairman of TEAM said; “We are incredibly grateful for Matthews’s dedication and invaluable contributions to TEAM Plc. His expertise was pivotal in guiding us through our IPO and the strategic acquisitions that have shaped our growth. His experience as a corporate CFO has been indispensable, and his steady leadership has left a lasting impact. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours and every success in the next chapter of his career. Which again will prove to be successful. David Turnbull has played a significant role in shaping TEAM Asset Management’s multi-asset portfolio investment framework and process, bringing invaluable insight and expertise to the development of our investment approach. In addition to his contributions on the investment side, David has been a trusted and sound advisor on TEAM Plc corporate matters, supporting our strategic direction. We are grateful and we wish him all the very best. We hope he will not be a stranger and look forward to staying in touch.”

Notice of AGM

The Company is today posting the notice of its AGM to shareholders, to be held at 6 Caledonia Pl, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3NG, Jersey on Monday 7 April 2025 at 2.00 p.m.