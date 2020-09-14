Taylor Wimpey and OnTheMarket sign listing agreement

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP), the majority agent-owned company which operates a property portal, has announced that it has signed a portal listing agreement with Taylor Wimpey plc, one of the largest British-based housebuilding companies.

Taylor Wimpey will be listing all its residential developments and properties for sale on the OTMP portal.

Taylor Wimpey has 24 offices across the country and covers most regions in England, Scotland and Wales, with a dedicated office in Central London. It was among the top three housebuilders last year for the number of homes sold, with 15,719 completions.

It builds a wide range of properties, including apartments and smaller homes for first time buyers, larger family homes and premium apartments in Central London, with a broad price range, including both private and affordable homes.

With a four star Trust Pilot rating, Taylor Wimpey is committed to building high quality homes. This has been regularly recognised at National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards, which recompenses site managers and their teams who demonstrate excellence and commitment to producing homes of outstanding quality.

The agreement follows three months of record leads for OnTheMarket during which the portal has seen average visits of 26.8 million per month and an average of 2 million leads per month. Over 2 million leads were generated in August, an increase of 64% year on year.

Helen Whiteley, Commercial Director of OnTheMarket, said: “Our new agreement with Taylor Wimpey will add added a diverse mix of properties to our new homes channel. “Taylor Wimpey is one of the UK’s largest housebuilders, is a highly successful business and has a UK wide geographic reach. “As part of our growth strategy we have continued to attract a wealth of developers and expanding this sector remains a key priority for the portal. I am delighted that another major player in the industry has decided to join OnTheMarket.”

Ceri Pearce, UK Sales & Marketing Director from Taylor Wimpey, said: “We have watched as OnTheMarket has gathered momentum to become an established portal and believe now is the right time for us to join. “We look forward to finding a new stream of motivated buyers as a result of this new partnership.”

