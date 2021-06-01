Twitter
Tatton Asset Management to host Final Results presentation

Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM), the investment management and IFA support services Group, has announced its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021 to be issued on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. As part of the Group’s wider investor engagement schedule, the management team will host the following Final Results presentations:

Analyst Briefing

An analyst briefing will be held via conference call at 9.30am on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. To register interest in joining the meeting, please contact tattonPR@belvederepr.com.

Equity Development Presentation

A live online presentation will be hosted by Paul Hogarth, CEO, Paul Edwards (Chief Financial Officer), and Lothar Mentel (Chief Investment Officer) at 11.30am on Wednesday, 16 June 2021. All existing and potential investors are welcome to participate, and registration is free. Questions may be submitted during the presentation and will be addressed at the end.

To register for the presentation, please visit: Tatton Asset Management Final Results Presentation and Q&A. 

A recording of the presentation will be available later that day at:

https://www.equitydevelopment.co.uk/research/tag/tatton-asset-management.

