Tatton Asset Management Group revenue increases 12.6%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM), the investment management and IFA support services group, has announced its interim results for the six-month period ended 30th September 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

– Group revenue increased 12.6% to £10.956m (Sep 2019: £9.729m)

– Adjusted operating profit1 up 21.9% to £5.030m (Sep 2019: £4.126m)

– Adjusted operating profit1 margin 45.9% (Sep 2019: 42.4%)

– Reported profit before tax £3.074m (Sep 2019: £3.610m)

– Adjusted fully diluted EPS2 increased 21.5% to 6.55p (Sep 2019: 5.39p)

– Interim dividend up 9.4% to 3.5p (Sep 2019: 3.2p)

– Strong financial liquidity position, with net cash of £13.328m

– New banking facility, giving access to up to £30 million of funds, to support growth

1. Adjusted for exceptional items, share-based payment costs and amortisation

2. Adjusted for exceptional items, share-based payment costs, amortisation and potentially dilutive shares

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

– Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 17.4% to £7.811bn (31 March 2020: £6.651bn), an increase of £1.160bn for the six-month period. Latest AUM mid-November 2020 is £8.134bn

– Net inflows for the six months to September 2020 were £328.1 million, an increase of 4.9% of AUM

– Tatton increased the number of firms utilising its Discretionary Fund Management (“DFM”) services by 4.9% to 624 (31 March 2020: 595) and the number of accounts increased 3.6% to 68,500 (31 March 2020: 66,100)

– Tatton’s long-term business partnership with Tenet continues to develop well with 93 IFA firms (31 March 2020: 81 IFA firms) and AUM reaching £376.6m (31 March 2020: £225.9m)

– Paradigm Mortgage Services, the Group’s mortgage distribution and support services business, has seen an increase in member firms for the period of 3.0% to 1,591 members (31 March 2020: 1,544 members)

– Paradigm Consulting, the Group’s IFA support business, increased its members by 2.5% to 404 (31 March 2020: 394)