Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, with ticker code (SKT) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 16 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $19.43. Now with the previous closing price of $18.47 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 5.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $18.58 and the 200 day moving average is $17.08. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,928m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tangeroutlets.com

The potential market cap would be $2,028m based on the market consensus.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.84% with the ex dividend date set at 30-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.65, revenue per share of 4.35 and a 3.61% return on assets.