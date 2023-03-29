Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 2.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, with ticker code (SKT) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 22 and 16 with the average target price sitting at $19.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.92 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 2.7%. The day 50 moving average is $18.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to $17.11. The market cap for the company is $1,981m. Find out more information at: https://www.tangeroutlets.com

The potential market cap would be $2,035m based on the market consensus.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.65% with the ex dividend date set at 30-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.62, revenue per share of 4.35 and a 3.61% return on assets.

