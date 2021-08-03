Sustainability news: Quadrise Fuels, Tirupati Graphite, Cadence Minerals, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Dekel-Agri Vision, Symphony Environmental and more

DirectorsTalk Sustainability News and Sustainability section contains exclusive content on some of the fastest growing London-listed companies and industry sectors that are contributing to a more sustainable world. Here’s a roundup of DirectorsTalk’s most popular Sustainability-related news in July 2021.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) is the global innovator and licensor of disruptive heavy oil technology that produces MSAR® fuel. CEO Jason Miles and Chairman Mike Kirk join DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its progress update. Having announced that the company is seeing increasing interest in bioMSAR™, Mike explains where the interest is coming from and how he sees the outlook now for the company. Jason explains why testing with the Mediterranean Shipping Company has been significantly accelerated and the ramping up in Morocco and Utah.

Quadrise Fuels International Accelerates BioMSAR Development and Testing (Interview)

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Head of Corporate and Business Development Puruvi Poddar talks to DirectorsTalk to discuss the commissioning of its Stage 1 Tirupati Graphene and Mintech Research Centre. Puruvi talks us through the key points, explains what it means for the company, the outlook and what investors should be looking out for over the coming months. The Company places a special emphasis on “green” applications, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, energy storage, thermal management, and advanced materials development, and is committed to ensuring its operations are sustainable as well.

Tirupati Graphite commissioning of Stage 1 research centre (Interview)

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) has announced on 29 July 2021 that DEV Mineraço S.A has delivered positive operational progress at the Amapa Iron Ore Project.

Kiran Morzaria, Chief Executive Officer, noted:

“On behalf of the Cadence Board, I am pleased to report solid operational progress at Amapa in regard to recommissioning work at the mine, port and railway. The ongoing sales from our iron ore stockpiles are providing sufficient funding to complete the PFS, along with some of the work required to bring the complete operation back to life. We remain enthused by the opportunities and possibilities that a fully recommissioned Amapa mine will deliver , and I am delighted to see local contractors and companies already engaged with us to make it happen. I look forward to reporting further progress to you in the coming weeks and months.”

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) is a vanadium mining and processing company with operations based in Southern Kazakhstan. Chief Executive Officer Nick Bridgen caught up with DirectorsTalk for an exclusive interview to discuss Vision Blue’s further investment & what it means for development, the main developments over the last year & the year to come and his view on the vanadium price. In this wide-ranging interview, Nick discusses in-depth how Vanadium is a major driver in the greening of the economy and reduction of fossil fuels, as a result of the cost-savings produced in steel production and meeting the rising demand for vanadium redox flow batteries.

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL) is a West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects currently in Sustainable Palm oil and Cashews. CEO Lincoln Moore joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its half year production update for the period ending 30th June 2021. Lincoln talks us through the key points, explains what drove a significant CPO price increase in June, shares his view on palm oil prices, how the company is tracking against Arden 2021/22 numbers and what else investors can expect over the next month or two.

Dekel Agri-vision strong first half for the palm oil business (Interview)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM), is a world leader in the development of additives to improve plastic by making it protective against viruses, bacteria, fungi, fire and insects, and reducing its negative impact on the environment by making it biodegradable.

On 2 August 2021, the company announced that it has entered into a significant collaboration with Meditech Global Co Limited through the conclusion on 2nd August 2021 of four separate agreements on distribution, manufacturing, marketing and corporate investment. This collaboration is intended to accelerate and expand sales of d2w and d2p technologies and finished products in China and globally, through Meditech’s established network of manufacturers and commercial end-users.

Meditech is the holding company of a group of established glove manufacturers with factories in Malaysia and China, specialising in medical grade nitrile disposable gloves.

Michael Laurier, CEO of Symphony Environmental Technologies, said “These agreements will provide Symphony with a much stronger presence in the Far East and will give us a secure supply of gloves made with our antimicrobial and/or biodegradable technology for our growing international trade in gloves. In addition, we welcome Meditech’s agreement to invest in Symphony so that our commercial and corporate interests are more closely aligned.”

CFO Ian Bristow joined DirectorsTalk on 16 July 2021 to discuss approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its d2p antimicrobial food contact technology. Ian explains what this means for the company, the market value they are now targeting, other regions now being targeted and what else investors can look out for over the coming months. Watch the full interview here.

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, announces the completion of a non-dilutive subscription for loan notes by its major shareholders, raising gross proceeds of £3.15 million.

Brian Tenner, Chief Executive Officer of Nanoco Group plc, commented:

“The Group is expanding its nano-material offering to an increasing number of global customers focused on infra-red sensing applications in a number of significant electronics markets. It is encouraging that a major customer has published its own development roadmap which suggests commercial production orders for Nanoco in 2023, in addition to the new strategic customer announced on 5 July 2021. This is an exciting and critical time for the continued funding of our organic operations.”

Nanoco Group Non-dilutive loan note subscription for £3.15 million

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM), a leading bioplastics and radio frequency technology business, today provided an unaudited Trading Update for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The Company’s unaudited interim results are expected to be announced on 15 September 2021.

Group revenues for the first half ended 30 June 2021 were £2.6m (H1 2020: £2.5m) and the Group had a cash balance of £1.4m as at 30 June 2021 (30 March 2021: £1.6m) with no debt.