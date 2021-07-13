Dekel Agri-vision strong first half for the palm oil business (Interview)

Dekel Agri-vision plc (LON:DKL) CEO Lincoln Moore joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its half year production update for the period ending 30th June 2021. Lincoln talks us through the key points, explains what drove a significant CPO price increase in June, shares his view on palm oil prices, how the company is tracking against Arden 2021/22 numbers and what else investors can expect over the next month or two.

Dekel Agri-vision is a diversifying agri business based in Cote d’Voire and already operates one of West Africa’s largest palm oil mills in collaboration with 1,000’s of small farmers.