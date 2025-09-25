Surface Transforms signals steadier ground with CFO appointment

Surface Transforms has announced that Steve Harrison, who joined as interim CFO in March, is now appointed permanently and becomes a board member.

Harrison brings over 20 years of finance experience, from IPOs to M&A to transformation projects, and has held senior roles globally across both private and public firms. Since his arrival, the company has emphasised his role in enhancing financial stability and operational excellence.

Surface Transforms says Harrison previously served as interim Europe CFO at Aurorium, and has held senior positions with Saietta, JATO, IAG, Waterlogic, Avis Europe and Menzies Aviation, having trained as a chartered accountant with Deloitte in 1995. He led two AIM IPOs, various secondary placings and deals, and oversaw business transformations.

CEO, Kevin Johnson, noted that Harrison “already demonstrated his expertise in ensuring financial stability and implementing operational excellence.”

