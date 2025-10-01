Surface Transforms positions itself for a new phase of expansion

Surface Transforms revenue rose 72% to £8.1 million, losses narrowed from £7.6 million to £5.6 million, and gross margin advanced to 64% from 56%. Cash levels strengthened to £1.2 million, more than double the prior period. Each of these markers highlights not only improved trading but also more disciplined control of operations and cost base.

The transition from fragile production to a more robust manufacturing platform. Management reports that yield is rising steadily and expects further improvement through the second half. The installation of a new furnace, process upgrades, and a broader capacity plan support a future revenue ceiling of around £50 million, compared with roughly £20 million today. Crucially, the company is using a £13.2 million ERDF facility to fund these changes.

The firm supplies carbon-ceramic discs to names such as Porsche, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, with product now fitted to highly exclusive vehicles such as the Praga Bohema hypercar. The forward order book of approximately £390 million, with a wider pipeline close to £700 million, provides visibility that few companies of this scale can match.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use.