Surface Transforms positions itself for a new phase of expansion

Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms revenue rose 72% to £8.1 million, losses narrowed from £7.6 million to £5.6 million, and gross margin advanced to 64% from 56%. Cash levels strengthened to £1.2 million, more than double the prior period. Each of these markers highlights not only improved trading but also more disciplined control of operations and cost base.

The transition from fragile production to a more robust manufacturing platform. Management reports that yield is rising steadily and expects further improvement through the second half. The installation of a new furnace, process upgrades, and a broader capacity plan support a future revenue ceiling of around £50 million, compared with roughly £20 million today. Crucially, the company is using a £13.2 million ERDF facility to fund these changes.

The firm supplies carbon-ceramic discs to names such as Porsche, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, with product now fitted to highly exclusive vehicles such as the Praga Bohema hypercar. The forward order book of approximately £390 million, with a wider pipeline close to £700 million, provides visibility that few companies of this scale can match.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

Latest Company News

Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms reports 72% revenue growth in H1 2025 with upgraded FY outlook

Surface Transforms, the manufacturer of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic brake discs, has reported a 72% rise in revenue to £8.1m for H1 2025, with operating losses narrowing to £5.2m.
Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms confirms Steve Harrison as permanent CFO

Surface Transforms has appointed Steve Harrison as permanent Chief Financial Officer and board member. Harrison, who joined as Interim CFO in March 2025, brings over 20 years of senior finance experience across public and private companies, including AIM IPOs, fundraising, M&A and transformation projects.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms appoints Paul Marr as Non-Executive Director

Surface Transforms has appointed Paul Marr to its Board as Non-Executive Director. Marr brings over 40 years of global automotive manufacturing and operational leadership experience, including senior roles at General Motors and other international groups.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms H1 2025 revenue up 72% as yields rise

Surface Transforms expects H1 2025 revenue of about £8.1m, up 72% year on year. Q2 yield improved to 77% from 49% in Q1. Customer advances reached £12.9m, with repayments due in H2.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms reports 2024 revenue growth and operational progress

Surface Transforms Plc reports a 13% rise in revenue for 2024, reflecting strong customer support and strategic investments amidst operational challenges.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms issues first SIP shares

Surface Transforms plc has announced the issuance of 21.4 million shares under its Share Incentive Plan, designed to motivate employees through share ownership.

