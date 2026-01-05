Follow us on:

Volta Finance appoints BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe as investment manager

Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) has announced BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe (BNP AM) as the Company’s new investment manager.

The appointment of BNP AM is effective as of 31 December 2025 and follows the completion of the merger of AXA Investment Managers Paris (AXA IM) and BNP AM, pursuant to which BNP AM (as the successor entity to AXA IM) has succeeded to the Company’s existing investment management agreement (IMA).

The terms of the IMA, including the level of fees payable by the Company, remain unchanged and the Board does not anticipate that any material changes will be made to the Company’s current management arrangements.

