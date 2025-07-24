Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Supermarket Income REIT launches £250 million six‑year bond

Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) has announced the issuance of its debut £250 million sterling-denominated senior unsecured bond with a term of 6 years. The Bonds will be quoted on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Bonds will bear a coupon of 5.125% and were priced at a spread of 115 basis points over the relevant benchmark. The bond issuance received strong demand from a broad range of high-quality institutional investors, with the orderbook peaking in excess of £985 million.

Fitch Ratings Ltd is expected to assign the Bonds an investment-grade rating of BBB+, in-line with its existing issuer ratings of Supermarket Income REIT plc. The net proceeds of the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing debt facilities. The issuance represents a further diversification of the Company’s capital structure, as it transitions to primarily unsecured financing, and extends its average debt maturity profile by almost two years.

Following the issuance of the Bonds, the Company’s LTV will be 34% on a pro-forma basis, and the weighted average debt maturity will be 4.6 years. The issuance will allow the Company to use the value of the existing interest rate derivatives to hedge its overall interest rate exposure to c.4.7%, once the joint venture proceeds have been redeployed, further supporting our focus on delivering a fully covered, growing and sustainable dividend for our shareholders.

Mike Perkins, CFO of Supermarket Income REIT, commented:   

 ”As previously indicated, it has been a long-held ambition of ours to issue a bond and we are pleased that it has received such a strong level of investor interest. Our first bond issuance represents a significant milestone for the Company, enhancing our financial flexibility and supporting our long-term growth strategy.

Securing this longer dated financing at an attractive fixed rate lowers SUPR’s medium-term borrowing costs and enhances the potential earnings accretion of our attractive acquisition pipeline as we continue to scale the business.”

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and HSBC acted as Joint Active Bookrunners on the transaction. Wells Fargo and NatWest acted as Passive Bookrunners. SUPR was advised on the bond by Rothschild & Co.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple