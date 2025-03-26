Supermarket Income REIT Plc appoints new CEO and CFO

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR), the real estate investment trust with secure, inflation-linked, long-dated income from grocery property, has announced that, following shareholder approval on 20 March 2025, it has successfully completed the internalisation of the Company’s management function, in line with expectations. Accordingly, Rob Abraham and Mike Perkins have been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively, with both joining the Board with immediate effect.

Nick Hewson, Chair of Supermarket Income REIT, commented:

“I am pleased to welcome Rob and Mike to the Board, following the completion of the internalisation of the Company’s management function. This represents a significant milestone for the Company, as we continue to make progress on our key strategic initiatives, which are designed to enhance earnings and continue to reduce the discount to NAV.

Rob and Mike have played an integral role in the business to date, and their deep understanding of SUPR’s strategy and operations will ensure a smooth transition and continued delivery of value for our shareholders.“