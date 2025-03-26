Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Supermarket Income REIT Plc appoints new CEO and CFO

Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR), the real estate investment trust with secure, inflation-linked, long-dated income from grocery property, has announced that, following shareholder approval on 20 March 2025, it has successfully completed the internalisation of the Company’s management function, in line with expectations. Accordingly, Rob Abraham and Mike Perkins have been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively, with both joining the Board with immediate effect.

Nick Hewson, Chair of Supermarket Income REIT, commented:

“I am pleased to welcome Rob and Mike to the Board, following the completion of the internalisation of the Company’s management function. This represents a significant milestone for the Company, as we continue to make progress on our key strategic initiatives, which are designed to enhance earnings and continue to reduce the discount to NAV.  

Rob and Mike have played an integral role in the business to date, and their deep understanding of SUPR’s strategy and operations will ensure a smooth transition and continued delivery of value for our shareholders.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT Plc updates on key portfolio initiatives

    Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) advances strategic portfolio initiatives, including key sales and lease renewals, enhancing shareholder value and earnings.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT Plc declares interim dividend for Q4 2024

    Supermarket Income REIT announces a 1.53p interim dividend for Q4 2024, with cash payments set for February 2025, suspending the scrip option.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT declares interim dividend of 1.53 pence

    Supermarket Income REIT plc announces an interim dividend of 1.53 pence per share for Q3 2024, emphasizing a cash payout for all eligible shareholders.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT acquires of a portfolio of Carrefour supermarkets in France for €75.3 million

    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT plc acquires Tesco supermarket in Stoke-on-Trent for £34.7 million

    Supermarket Income REIT plc has acquired a Tesco omnichannel supermarket in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire for £34.7 million. Learn more about this latest acquisition and the revised investment advisory agreement in place.
    Supermarket Income REIT

    Supermarket Income REIT Half Year Results Date

    Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) will announce its half year results on 13 March 2024. Learn more about this UK grocery property investment trust here.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.