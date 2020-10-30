Strix Group virtual capital markets day

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the AIM quoted global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, have announced that it will be hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

Mark Bartlett the CEO, along with the wider management team at Strix, will be discussing the following topics during the meeting:

· Introduction to broader team

· Strategy update

· LAICA acquisition

· Category overviews

· New Product Roadmaps

· New factory and automation status

· ESG and Sustainability

Please note that this event is for institutional investors and analysts only. Presentation materials and a recording of the event will subsequently be made available on Strix’s website.

The event will start at 14:00 GMT and is expected to end at 16:00 GMT.

Registration is open until 2nd November 2020 – to register please contact florence.chandler@investor-focus.co.uk.

Isle of Man based Strix Group, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

Its core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly. Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how in this field since being founded in 1982.

