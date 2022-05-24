Strix Group to be featured in the Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has announced it has been invited to be part of official platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Strix will be involved in an exclusive book and launch event to commemorate HM The Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee. Strix is one of the select companies to be featured in the Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album and Claridge’s Launch Event taking place, due to its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The hardback book is written by royal authors Robert Jobson and Katie Nicholl, with contributions from Tom Parker Bowles. It will be launched during the Jubilee pageant on Sunday 5th June, with an exclusive event at Claridge’s Hotel, London. The Commemorative Album features a double page spread interview with Strix CEO Mark Bartlett, discussing the history of the business, its growth, innovations, and commitment to producing sustainable products.

The Company will have a presence at the exclusive Claridge’s event, which will be attended by royal correspondents and more than 400 specially invited guests.

The stand will display products from Strix’s SDA, water filtration and wellness brands, Aqua Optima and LAICA, including the Aurora Instant Hot and Cold Water Dispenser, which saves water and energy by only boiling the water required and plays a role in in reducing the use of single-use plastics. The event will also see an exclusive preview of Visione, the first auto shut-off induction hob top kettle to be launched in the UK.

The event will additionally be supported by a number of consumer activities, with Aqua Optima running a number of social media campaigns across the Jubilee weekend, including a tea party and a product giveaway.