Strix Group reports progress on debt, new technology and reinstating dividend amidst headwinds

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), a global leader in sustainable water technologies, control systems, and complementary small domestic appliances, has provided an update on trading for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 (FY24).

Performance in Kettle Controls Division

The Kettle Controls division has faced weaker trading conditions during Q3 2024, which have continued into Q4 2024, particularly in regulated markets. Insights from the recent Canton Fair indicate that the sales improvement seen in the first half of the year was primarily driven by pipeline replenishment rather than a sustained increase in consumer demand.

Despite maintaining its dominant market share, Strix has faced macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, particularly in key markets like the UK, Germany, and the US, where margins are higher. These challenges have been compounded by cost inflation and increased consumer caution following the UK Autumn Budget.

However, the division’s new low-cost control has been positively received in less regulated markets, with sales beginning in China during the second half of the year. Strix’s planned capital investments in FY24 have supported the development of next-generation controls, which are now progressing well. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are currently qualifying these products for use in new appliances scheduled for launch in 2025. This ensures Strix continues to lead the market while maintaining barriers to entry.

Strong Performance Across Wider Group

Billi Division : The Billi division has demonstrated positive momentum, particularly in Europe, where the geographical roll-out strategy is delivering strong sales growth. The division is expected to achieve double-digit growth in Q4 2024. In Australia, new products have gained traction and are set to launch in the UK during H1 2025. Additionally, six new European distributors are expected to be signed by year-end.

Consumer Goods Division: The division's performance is expected to align with H2 2023 revenue, reflecting the benefits of restructuring initiatives. Incremental retail contracts have been secured for 2025, and manufacturing for a leading baby brand began in Q4 2024 at Strix's China facility. Further products are scheduled for introduction in H2 2025.

Financial Outlook and Profit Guidance

Strix now anticipates adjusted profit before tax for FY24 to be in the range of £18 million to £19 million on a constant currency basis.

The Group has made significant progress in strengthening its balance sheet during the first half of the year, providing greater resilience and financial flexibility to navigate current macroeconomic headwinds. This has been supported by swift restructuring initiatives implemented across the business.

Leadership and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Strix has bolstered its senior leadership team, enhancing key areas such as treasury, Billi division leadership, and commercial and business development functions. These changes are designed to underpin the Group’s long-term growth strategy and operational execution.

Debt Management and Dividend Outlook

Reducing debt remains a core focus for Strix, with net debt leverage reported at approximately 2x. Reflecting confidence in the Group’s underlying business performance, the management intends to reinstate the FY24 final dividend, with payment planned for 2025.

Final Thoughts

Strix Group Plc remains committed to delivering sustainable growth across its divisions despite challenging market conditions. With innovative product launches, strategic investments, and structural improvements, the Group is well-positioned to navigate macroeconomic pressures while pursuing long-term profitability and shareholder value.