Strix Group new product developments and significant progress

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has announced a number of new product developments representing significant progress towards achieving the Group’s five-year growth plan, at the core of which is improved sustainability.

Appliance Category

In October 2021 the Company announced the launches of Aurora and Dual Flo as key extensions of Strix domestic appliance category, both with strong energy saving and sustainability benefits. Strix’s mission within the Appliance category is to develop products that allow consumers to live a safer, more convenient, and sustainable life at home.

Aurora is powered by Strix’s Instant Flow Heater technology, delivering auto-dispensed hot, boiled, and chilled filtered water at the touch of a button. The Aurora Hot was launched in Q4 2021 and is now listed and selling well on Amazon, while the Aurora Chilled is on track to be in the market in the second quarter of 2022. Aurora products have numerous environmental and energy saving advantages. The Aurora has recently been awarded the Quiet Mark award which is an industry accreditation aimed at encouraging companies worldwide to prioritise noise reduction within product design. Strix recently organised a virtual press event for the Aurora product to demonstrate the new Aurora product and the consumer insights behind it and raise retail awareness of Strix’s recent new product development activity.

Dual Flo, which combines Strix’s technology with LAICA’s classic Italian design, is believed to be the UK’s only combined kettle and one cup hot water dispenser with an innovative, energy saving facility enabling 150ml to 1 litre of boiling water to be dispensed efficiently. It is currently awaiting delivery to the UK and is expected to be in stock in mid-March 2022 and will also be listed on Amazon. Dual Flo provides energy saving advantages, as well as strong patented technology providing the only one-cup kettle solution.

Water Category

Excellent recent progress has been made in Strix’s water category in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”), Europe and the US.

In South-East Asia, Strix recently entered into a significant distribution agreement with a global consumer electronics manufacturer, under which its water filtration technology and products will be introduced to local Asian markets later in Q1 2022.

In Europe, Strix has secured the supply of its water filtration technology and products to one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics retailers. Strix has also appointed a new distributor for Denmark who will take a range of Aqua Optima jugs and filters.

Additionally, new retail listings for the Aqua Optima range have also been won across the UK and Ireland growing the brand’s presence across the region with more than 200 additional store listings across well-known high street and independent retailers. Strix now also has a presence in the hardware and garden centre market in the UK with listings of its Aqua Optima jugs and filters.

In the US, the Company has recently appointed an additional distributor for the North American region. The distributor has an excellent track record in supplying major consumer electronics brands.