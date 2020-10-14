Strix Group given green light for acquisition of LAICA S.p.A

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL), the AIM quoted global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has stated that it has received approval from the Council of Ministers in Italy to proceed with the acquisition of LAICA S.p.A. Accordingly the acquisition is expected to complete in approximately one week.

Isle of Man based Strix Group, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

The company’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles. Kettle safety controls require precision engineering and intricate knowledge of material properties in order to repeatedly function correctly. Strix has built up market leading capability and know-how in this field since being founded in 1982.

