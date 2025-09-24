Strengthening Community Ties Through Energy and Water Stewardship

The story unfolding in Dumfries and Galloway is not one of power generation or energy markets, but of how a major infrastructure owner is choosing to root itself in the fabric of the communities around its assets.

At the heart of this initiative lies the company’s hydro operations, where Loch Ken is a vital part of the local ecosystem and economy. By extending its partnership with the Loch Ken Trust, Drax is weaving its presence more tightly into the safety, sustainability, and public use of the waters surrounding its Tongland hydro facility.

The relationship goes beyond funding. Through the extension of its support for the Trust’s Ranger Service, Drax is ensuring that community-led water safety programmes and environmental stewardship projects can continue to expand.

Loch Ken is both a recreational hub and an ecological resource. Its continued accessibility, environmental integrity, and safety management ensure that it remains an asset to the region. For Drax, association with such outcomes is a reinforcement of its brand positioning as a long-term, sustainability-oriented energy business.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.