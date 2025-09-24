Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Strengthening Community Ties Through Energy and Water Stewardship

Drax Group plc

The story unfolding in Dumfries and Galloway is not one of power generation or energy markets, but of how a major infrastructure owner is choosing to root itself in the fabric of the communities around its assets.

At the heart of this initiative lies the company’s hydro operations, where Loch Ken is a vital part of the local ecosystem and economy. By extending its partnership with the Loch Ken Trust, Drax is weaving its presence more tightly into the safety, sustainability, and public use of the waters surrounding its Tongland hydro facility.

The relationship goes beyond funding. Through the extension of its support for the Trust’s Ranger Service, Drax is ensuring that community-led water safety programmes and environmental stewardship projects can continue to expand.

Loch Ken is both a recreational hub and an ecological resource. Its continued accessibility, environmental integrity, and safety management ensure that it remains an asset to the region. For Drax, association with such outcomes is a reinforcement of its brand positioning as a long-term, sustainability-oriented energy business.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group

Drax Group delivers stable H1 results and higher dividend

Drax Group plc reported half-year results for the six months to 30 June 2025, highlighting stable adjusted basic EPS of 65.6p and a 12% increase in the interim dividend to 11.6p.
Drax Group

Drax Group appoints former Shell Executive Frank Lemmink as CFO

Drax has named Frank Lemmink, a senior Shell finance leader, as its incoming CFO, bringing deep capital strategy and risk management expertise ahead of Andy Skelton’s retirement.
Drax Group plc

Drax confirms final HEIT offer and plans to let scheme lapse

Drax Group plc updates on its acquisition offer for HEIT, confirming a final bid of 88p per share while announcing potential changes to the acquisition timeline.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group reports strong Q1, raises FY EBITDA outlook

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced a robust trading update, highlighting strong performance in FlexGen, pellet production, and biomass generation for 2025.
Drax Group plc

Drax Pumped Storage Hydro: Powering a Resilient, Low-Carbon Grid

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) continues to move forward in the renewable energy sector, particularly through its advancements in pumped storage hydro technology.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group and Power Minerals launch 20-year JV for sustainable cement production

Drax Group and Power Minerals have launched a 20-year joint venture to transform pulverised fuel ash into sustainable cement, reducing carbon emissions in construction.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple