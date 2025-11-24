Drax is backing alternative education in Selby

Drax has expanded its partnership with Selby High School by backing a new alternative provision facility known as the Skylark Centre. The centre supports students who face challenges in mainstream classrooms, offering a tailored approach to education and development.

The Skylark Centre is part of a longer track record, building on more than ten years of collaboration between Drax and Selby High School. What is new is the depth of involvement. Drax is now contributing directly to the operation of the centre, not only through funding but through staff time and regular engagement. Employees are providing workshops and mentoring focused on confidence-building and life skills.

By investing in skills and personal development early, Drax is contributing to the long-term talent pipeline in a region that has historically faced challenges in educational attainment and employment.

