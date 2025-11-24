Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Drax is backing alternative education in Selby

Drax Group plc

Drax has expanded its partnership with Selby High School by backing a new alternative provision facility known as the Skylark Centre. The centre supports students who face challenges in mainstream classrooms, offering a tailored approach to education and development.

The Skylark Centre is part of a longer track record, building on more than ten years of collaboration between Drax and Selby High School. What is new is the depth of involvement. Drax is now contributing directly to the operation of the centre, not only through funding but through staff time and regular engagement. Employees are providing workshops and mentoring focused on confidence-building and life skills.

By investing in skills and personal development early, Drax is contributing to the long-term talent pipeline in a region that has historically faced challenges in educational attainment and employment.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group plc

Drax is backing alternative education in Selby

Drax’s investment in a local education centre is a calculated step toward long-term community alignment near its flagship power station.
Drax Group plc

Drax upgrades ageing hydro station with £15m capacity-backed investment

Drax is upgrading a 1930s Scottish hydro plant with a £15m investment tied to a 15-year capacity contract.
Drax Group plc

Drax’s new government deal changes the role of biomass in UK power supply

Drax secures stable revenue through 2031 with a new UK contract, reinforcing its role in flexible low‑carbon power generation.
Drax Group plc

Drax leans into battery storage with £157m shift into grid‑scale flexibility

Drax’s £157m entry into grid-scale batteries marks a direct shift into short-duration flexibility, expanding its role in the UK’s energy transition.
Drax Group plc

Drax secures low-carbon CfD for biomass units at Drax Power Station

Drax Group has signed a low-carbon dispatchable Contract for Difference (CfD) with the LCCC, covering all four biomass units at Drax Power Station from April 2027 to March 2031 at a strike price of £109.90/MWh.
Drax Group

Drax Group Expands Energy Flexibility with Strategic Battery Acquisition, says Longspur Research

Drax Group boosts energy flexibility with strategic battery acquisitions, enhancing trading capabilities and supporting low-carbon goals, says latest Longspur Research.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple