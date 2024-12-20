SThree Plc 11.9% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

SThree Plc with ticker (LON:STEM) now has a potential upside of 11.9% according to Jefferies.



STEM.L



Jefferies set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the SThree Plc share price of 268 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 11.9%. Trading has ranged between 222 (52 week low) and 458 (52 week high) with an average of 281,691 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £362,923,169.



Stem, Inc. provides clean energy solutions and services designed to maximize the economic, environmental, and resiliency value of energy assets and portfolios. Its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven enterprise software platform, Athena, enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. It delivers its battery hardware and software-enabled services to its customers through its Athena platform. Its applications, including AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack, simplify and optimize asset management and connect an ecosystem of owners, developers, assets, and markets. It operates in two key areas within the energy landscape: Behind-the-Meter (BTM) and Front-of-the-Meter (FTM). BTM systems provide power that can be used on-site without interacting with the electric grid and passing through an electric meter. It also offers integrated partner solutions to help improve returns across energy projects, including storage, solar, and electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging.







