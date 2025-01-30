Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

St. James’s Place Plc report a strong final quarter with record FUM

St. James's Place PLC

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has issued an update on new business inflows and funds under management for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Mark FitzPatrick, St. James’s Place Plc Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am pleased to report a strong final quarter for SJP. Our advisers attracted £5.5 billion of new client investments to the business, continuing the momentum that began to build earlier in the year and bringing our annual gross inflows to £18.4 billion, up 20% on 2023. Annual retention of client investments remained high, supporting an improvement in net inflows to £1.5 billion for the final quarter and bringing the total to £4.3 billion for the year. Our investment management approach has continued to work well for our clients, with our portfolios delivering strong returns that compare favourably against peer groups. This, together with another year of net inflows, drove our funds under management (FUM) to £190.2 billion at 31 December 2024; a record for FUM.

The run up to the Autumn Budget created uncertainty for UK consumers and led to an increase in both gross inflows and outflows in the month of October. Client engagement levels were high throughout the quarter as our advisers provided support, reassurance and invaluable advice that helped clients navigate the uncertainty and safeguard their long-term financial futures.

We continue to focus on our three key programmes of work and as we approach the final stages of implementing our simple and comparable charging structure, we remain on track for delivery by the second half of 2025 and in line with our financial guidance. The work to review historic client servicing records and implement our cost and efficiency programme continues to progress as planned.

SJP has had a successful year. We have increased our client and adviser numbers, sustained net inflows and achieved record FUM. Looking forward, we see a growing need for trusted financial advice, and I am confident in our ability to capture this and deliver great outcomes for clients and all our stakeholders.”

2024 2023  
£’Billion £’Billion  
Gross inflows18.4115.39 
Net inflows4.335.12 
Net investment return17.6814.71 
Closing funds under management190.21168.20 
  
Funds under management retention rate194.5%95.3%
Net inflows/opening funds under management2.6%3.5%

1 Throughout this press release our retention rate is calculated allowing for surrenders and part-surrenders. It excludes regular income withdrawals and maturities.

Contents

1.     Funds under management

2.     Analysis of funds under management

1.     Funds under management

Three months ended 31 December 2024Investment Pension UT/ISA and  DFM Total 
£’Billion £’Billion £’Billion £’Billion 
Opening FUM38.0598.26 48.09 184.40 
Gross inflows0.86 3.54 1.08 5.48 
Net investment return0.90 2.56 0.82 4.28 
Regular income withdrawals and maturities(0.08)(1.24)– (1.32)
Surrenders and part-surrenders(0.55)(1.14)(0.94)(2.63)
Closing FUM39.18 101.98 49.05 190.21 
Net inflows/(outflows)0.23 1.16 0.14 1.53 
Implied surrender rate as a percentage of average FUM5.7% 4.6%7.7%5.6%
Three months ended 31 December 2023Investment Pension UT/ISA and  DFM Total 
£’Billion £’Billion £’Billion £’Billion 
Opening FUM34.43 81.31 42.83 158.57 
Gross inflows0.48 2.46 0.73 3.67 
Net investment return1.67 4.87 2.32 8.86 
Regular income withdrawals and maturities(0.08)(0.70)– (0.78)
Surrenders and part-surrenders(0.51)(0.62)(0.99)(2.12)
Closing FUM35.99 87.32 44.89 168.20 
Net inflows/(outflows)(0.11)1.14 (0.26)0.77 
Implied surrender rate as a percentage of average FUM5.8% 2.9%9.0%5.2%
Twelve months ended 31 December 2024Investment Pension UT/ISA and  DFM Total 
£’Billion £’Billion £’Billion £’Billion 
Opening FUM35.99 87.32 44.89 168.20 
Gross inflows2.42 12.06 3.93 18.41 
Net investment return3.37 10.03 4.28 17.68 
Regular income withdrawals and maturities(0.36)(3.92)– (4.28)
Surrenders and part-surrenders(2.24)(3.51)(4.05)(9.80)
Closing FUM39.18 101.98 49.05 190.21 
Net inflows/(outflows)(0.18)4.63 (0.12)4.33 
Implied surrender rate as a percentage of average FUM6.0% 3.7%8.6%5.5%
Twelve months ended 31 December 2023Investment Pension UT/ISA and  DFM Total 
£’Billion £’Billion £’Billion £’Billion 
Opening FUM33.29 73.86 41.22 148.37 
Gross inflows2.09 9.77 3.53 15.39 
Net investment return2.89 8.23 3.59 14.71 
Regular income withdrawals and maturities(0.36)(2.41)– (2.77)
Surrenders and part-surrenders(1.92)(2.13)(3.45)(7.50)
Closing FUM35.99 87.32 44.89 168.20 
Net inflows/(outflows)(0.19)5.23 0.08 5.12 
Implied surrender rate as a percentage of average FUM5.5%2.6%8.0%4.7%

2.     Analysis of funds under management

The table below provides a geographical and investment-type analysis of FUM at 31 December.

31 December 202431 December 2023
£’Billion Percentageof total£’Billion Percentageof total
North American equities74.939%57.4 34%
Fixed income securities31.616%27.1 16%
European equities24.313%23.6 14%
Asia and Pacific equities24.013%20.5 12%
UK equities16.08%16.0 10%
Cash6.94%7.2 4%
Alternative investments6.23%10.5 6%
Other5.03%4.1 3%
Property1.31%1.8 1%
Total190.2 100%168.2 100%
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 40.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 42.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Wealth Management

    St. James’s Place appoints Caroline Waddington as Chief Financial Officer

    Caroline Waddington appointed as Chief Financial Officer of St. James's Place plc. A seasoned professional with extensive expertise in financial services.
    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 46.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 50.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 59.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.