Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

St. James’s Place plc reports strong inflows & retention in Q1

Wealth Management

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has issued an update on new business inflows and funds under management for the three months ended 31 March 2025.

Q1 2025Q1 2024
£’Billion£’Billion
Gross inflows5.143.97
Net inflows1.690.71
Closing funds under management188.59179.04
  
Funds under management retention rate (annualised)195.0%94.6%
Net inflows/opening funds under management (annualised)3.6%1.7%

1 Throughout this press release our retention rate is calculated allowing for surrenders and part-surrenders. It excludes regular income withdrawals and maturities.

Mark FitzPatrick, St. James’s Place Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am pleased to report another strong quarter for new business, once again demonstrating the strength of our advice-led business model and the trusted relationships our advisers build with clients. The external environment has been uncertain, but our advisers have reassured clients and helped them remain focused on their long-term financial goals and aspirations. Engagement levels have been high, and this has resulted in £5.1 billion of new client investments during the quarter. Retention of funds under management remained strong at 95.0%, supporting net inflows of £1.7 billion. A decline in global markets during the quarter impacted our funds under management, which closed the period at £188.6 billion.

We continue to make substantial progress with our three key programmes of work. We will be implementing our simple, comparable charging structure over the summer, and our work to review historic client servicing records and implement our cost and efficiency programme continues to move forward.

We are pleased to have built momentum in new business in recent quarters, and we have continued to see good levels of client engagement and activity so far in April. Looking forward, macroeconomic uncertainty and market volatility create a challenging environment for savers and investors, but one which underlines the value that trusted financial advice delivers to clients. Our advisers continue to help clients navigate these conditions and stay on track to achieve their long-term financial goals and aspirations. We have a long history of net inflows during all phases of the economic cycle, and the quality of the Partnership and the strength of our advice-led business model positions us well for the future.”

1. Funds under management

Three months ended 31 March 2025InvestmentPensionUT/ISA and DFMTotal
£’Billion£’Billion£’Billion£’Billion
Opening FUM39.18 101.98 49.05 190.21 
Gross inflows0.74 3.14 1.26 5.14 
Net investment return(0.53)(1.96)(0.82)(3.31)
Regular income withdrawals and maturities(0.08)(0.99)– (1.07)
Surrenders and part-surrenders(0.53)(0.89)(0.96)(2.38)
Closing FUM38.78 101.28 48.53 188.59 
Net inflows/(outflows)0.13 1.26 0.30 1.69 
Implied surrender rate as a percentage of average FUM5.4%3.5%7.9%5.0%
Three months ended 31 March 2024InvestmentPensionUT/ISA and DFMTotal
£’Billion£’Billion£’Billion£’Billion
Opening FUM35.99 87.32 44.89 168.20 
Gross inflows0.47 2.61 0.89 3.97 
Net investment return1.92 5.55 2.66 10.13 
Regular income withdrawals and maturities(0.11)(0.82)– (0.93)
Surrenders and part-surrenders(0.55)(0.72)(1.06)(2.33)
Closing FUM37.72 93.94 47.38 179.04 
Net inflows/(outflows)(0.19)1.07 (0.17)0.71 
Implied surrender rate as a percentage of average FUM6.0%3.2%9.2%5.4%

-3-

2. Analysis of funds under management

The table below provides a geographical and investment-type analysis of FUM at 31 March.

31 March 202531 March 2024
£’BillionPercentageof total£’BillionPercentageof total
North American equities71.338%64.936%
Fixed income securities32.017%28.116%
European equities25.713%25.314%
Asia and Pacific equities23.912%21.812%
UK equities16.69%15.79%
Cash7.44%7.04%
Alternative investments5.63%9.95%
Other5.13%4.63%
Property1.01%1.71%
Total188.6100%179.0100%

3. EEV net asset value per share

The net asset value on the European Embedded Value basis at 31 March 2025 was approximately £16.28 per share (cum div) and approximately £16.16 per share after the payment of the proposed final dividend on 23 May 2025.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 40.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 42.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 46.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 50.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 59.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    St James’s Place PLC 64.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.