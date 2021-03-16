SmartSpace Software successfully deploys its SaaS meeting room and desk management software to CityFibre

SmartSpace Software Plc (LON:SMRT), the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings, has highlighted a client case study for Space Connect, its SaaS meeting room and desk management subsidiary, for the successful deployment of its software module platform to City Fibre, the UK’s largest alternative provider of wholesale fibre network infrastructure.

Key highlights

· Project awarded through reseller partner, Softcat, in September 2020 and ongoing

· Successful deployment of 400 desks across 25 locations – initial rollout within three weeks

· Further deployment of 180 desks across 10 more locations

· Expansion to Room Booking and Visitor management in key locations

The successful deployment of the Space Connect Solution has helped CityFibre to create a COVID-safe environment, allowing the return to the workplace of key personnel. The solution also facilitated the COVID-safe opening of new CityFibre locations as part of its drive to roll out its network infrastructure across the UK. Users are able to book desks via the web or mobile app and book workspaces in advance or when they arrive in the office. The comprehensive Space Connect Analytics module provides CityFibre with desk utilisation and occupancy trends, enabling them to make well- informed, data-driven decisions when planning new offices.

For more information on the CItyFibre case study go to: www.spaceconnect.co

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Beechinor, CEO of Smartspace Software said: “Space Connect, working with its client CityFibre, is a great illustration of the scalability, speed, and capabilities of our SaaS meeting room and desk management software modules. As more companies ease their way back out of lockdown, the opportunities for us to facilitate COVID-safe working environments to new and existing customers will be significant.”