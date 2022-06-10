SmartSpace Software AGM to be held on 5 July 2022

SmartSpace Software Plc (LON:SMRT), the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings and commercial spaces – ‘visitor reception, desks and meeting rooms’, has announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 5 July 2022 at 9.00 a.m. (BST) at: 1 Bartholomew Lane, London, EC2N 2AX.

The Notice of AGM setting out details of the resolutions together with the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2022 are available to view and download on SmartSpace Software’s website: www.smartspaceplc.com.