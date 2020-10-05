SmartSpace Software company presentation and interims 6th October 2020

SmartSpace Software plc, (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings and commercial spaces, has confirmed that in parallel to announcing its Final Results for the year ended 31 January 2020, on Tuesday 6 October 2020*, it will also be announcing its Interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2020.

As also announced on 28 September, Frank Beechinor, CEO of SmartSpace and Bruce Morrison, CFO, will provide a live presentation relating to the financial results via the ‘Investor Meet Company’ platform. The presentation will be held on Tuesday 6 October @ 12.30pm (BST).

Investors interested in hearing more about SmartSpace can sign up for free to Investor Meet Company at: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/smartspace-software-plc/register-investor and add to meet SmartSpace where they will then be alerted to the forthcoming live presentation.

*Further to the guidance provided by AIM Regulation in “Inside AIM” on 26 March 2020, the SmartSpace Software has been granted an additional period of up to three months to publish its Annual Report.

