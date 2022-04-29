SmartSpace Software announce successful launch of SwipedOn in South Korea

SmartSpace Software Plc, (LON:SMRT) the leading provider of ‘Integrated Space Management Software’ for smart buildings and commercial spaces – ‘visitor reception, desks and meeting rooms’, has announced the successful launch of SwipedOn’s SaaS visitor management platform, in South Korea.

Key highlights to launch in South Korea

· Key step in broadening addressable market in Far East with launch of SwipedOn in South Korea

· Enhanced multi-language variant of the SwipedOn platform released after 18 months of development

· This launch includes full Korean version of SwipedOn supported by a Korean website, an in-country marketing campaign and with local language pre-sales and support

· The enhanced SwipedOn platform will allow rapid deployment into other new markets in local languages, with deployment possible in weeks

SwipedOn currently has clients in 8000 locations and over 70 countries globally. Until this release SwipedOn was only available in a standard version which is predominantly in English but with capability to translate the ‘front-end’ user interface into local languages. The back-end administration tools in SwipedOn have only ever been available in English and pre- and post-sale customer support has only ever been offered to customers in English.

This launch is the first step of an initiative to broaden the addressable market for SwipedOn and grow the customer base in new geographic markets. Korea is intended to be the first of a number of localised releases in different countries in the Far East.

It has taken 18 months of development to ensure the functionality in the SwipedOn platform is fully multi-language, multi country and multi-location ready.

To support the launch Korea there is a localised website https://www.swipedon.kr, along with a range of localised marketing collateral. The launch is supported by an in-country marketing agency with a digital marketing campaign that will focus on Naver, the dominant search engine in Korea.

Commenting on the announcement, Hadleigh Ford, MD of SwipedOn said: “We are delighted to now have completed what has been a mammoth engineering task to create this new release of SwipedOn, that allows us to rapidly deploy local language versions into new markets. The intention is that Korea will be the first of a number of new markets we intend to enter in the Far East. We will learn from the Korea launch and apply this for other markets, with the intention of creating a ‘cookie cutter’ model for new market entry. We do not intend to open offices or increase overheads with this launch, as the product and localised campaign will be managed entirely by our existing teams. This is a very exciting development in the next stage of the SwipedOn growth story”

SmartSpace Software is a SaaS-based technology business, designing and building smart software solutions. The Company’s software solutions help transform employee engagement with modules which include visitor management, desk management, meeting room management and analytics.